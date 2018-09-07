0 Tickets to Infinity Mirrors will go on sale to public Sept. 17

It's mirrors like you've never seen before!

Yayoi Kusama's Inifinity Mirrors is coming to the High Museum of Art. Tickets go on sale Sept. 17.

The touring exhibit, often referred to as the "Hamilton" of the art world, has sold out stops across the country. Tickets sold exclusively to High Museum members went on sale in August. The museum sold 28,000 tickets the first day and many anxious buyers spent the day on the computer, at times waiting behind a virtual queue of 10,000 others, trying to buy tickets to the show.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through 60 years of Kusama's creative genius, focusing on the evolution of her iconic kaleidoscopic environments called Infinity Mirror Rooms. The exhibition features six of the rooms as well as additional large-scale installations, sculptures, paintings, works on paper, archival photographs and films from the early 1950s through the present. The 89-year-old artist, who is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, is still very active in her Tokyo studio. New works in the exhibition include vibrantly colored paintings and the recently completed Infinity Room “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins” (2016), filled with dozens of Kusama’s signature bright-yellow, dotted pumpkin sculptures. The show visits the High from Nov. 18 to Feb. 17, 2019.

@HighMuseumofArt 's “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors”: Why you need to plan ahead to get tickets for a show that opens in November. Tickets go on sale at 10 am (for High members only this first round).https://t.co/XAEoowJBl1 pic.twitter.com/feharH1itx — AJC (@ajc) August 27, 2018

Due to the nature and popularity of the exhbit, tickets will be sold for specific dates and time slots. There are no refunds or exchanges and tickets are not allowed to be transferred.

Visit www.high.org/kusama to purchase tickets.

Tickets are $29 for visitors aged six and over. Those five and under are $5. People are allowed to purchase a maximum of six tickets and everyone, even infants, must have a timed ticket.

We're hiring! Apply today for one of our many open positions for our upcoming Infinity Mirrors exhibition. Our job fair is September 24-26! Learn more: https://t.co/GBUDH1HJPN pic.twitter.com/UYLhiTuRBR — High Museum of Art (@HighMuseumofArt) September 5, 2018

Around 100 tickets will be available for walk-up purchase each day at the museum. Those will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will only be good the day they are purchased.

