Things to do: Zombie Pub Crawl, ATL Ice Cream Fest, FREE Fitness classes
FREE EVENTS:
Fitness Classes on the BeltLine
Sweat it out on the Atlanta BeltLine and enjoy all kinds of FREE workout classes and bike tours through the summer.
Every Wednesday:
Unwind, breathe, and flow! Enjoy free yoga every Wednesday at Atlantic Station from 6:30 - 7:30pm.
Things that cost a few $$:
July 20-28
BB&T Atlanta Open
Head to Atlantic Station to watch some of the best tennis players in the world compete on the courts. Ticket prices vary.
July 27
Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl
Come out to Piedmont Park and enjoy all kinds of sweet treats and wellness activities at the annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. Entry is FREE.
Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery hosts the 4th annual Beer Fest. Enjoy live music while tasting all kinds of craft beers from Atlanta, Decatur, Athens, Savannah, and more.
General admission is $60.
Now through July 28
Don't miss your last chance to visit Candytopia, a sweet and interactive pop-up candy experience.
Adult tickets are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.
Now through August 4
Catch a performance of Pocahontas at the Serenbe Playhouse. Ticket prices vary.
Now through October
Head to the Atlanta Botanical Garden and experience the new eye-catching plant sculptures from the Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland exhibit.
Adult tickets are $22, kids are $19.
