Things to do: Watch the ATL Hawks practice, Netherworld, Taste of Chamblee, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
October 5-6
Candler Park hosts the annual Fall Fest. Enjoy all kinds of food trucks, live music, an artists market and more. FREE to attend.
October 6
Head to State Farm Arena fir the Hawks Open practice presented by Share Care! Bring your friends and the family and watch the Hawks shoot some hoops. Get your FREE tickets here!
Head to Alpharetta for a FREE charity event benefiting Good Mews Pet Foundation. A fun event for the whole family to enjoy — even your pup!
Check out all kinds of exotic rides at the Caffeine and Octane Car show held at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Ga from 8am - 11am, rain or shine!
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
October 5
Taste some of the best food items from local Chamblee restaurants, some college football, a kids zone and more! Event is from 4-8pm. Wristbands are $10.
October 6
Enjoy all kinds of beer and wine sampling, live music, food and more at the Duluth Beer and Wine Fest at the Duluth Town Green. General admission is $49.
October 5-6
Head to downtown Norcross for the Norcross Art Splash and Wine Festival. Take in music, grab a bite to eat, and shop the artist market. General admission is $40.
Now through January 5
Children's museum of Atlanta presents: Curious Georgia: Let's Get Curious! Tickets are $13.50.
Now through Nov. 3
Head to Stone Mountain Park and get in the Halloween spirit with pumpkins, lights, and more!
Ticket prices vary.
Now through November 9
Experience lots of frights with terrifying live actors at the NETHERWORLD Haunted House. Ticket prices vary.
Take in a performance of Othello at Marietta's Theatre in the Square.
