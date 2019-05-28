Things to do: Va-Hi Summerfest, FREE movies, Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, and more!

Eat, drink and celebrate the South at the best culinary event of the season! Experience all kinds of events, dinner, classes, tasting tents, and more at The Atlanta Food and Wine Fest in Midtown. Ticket prices vary.
Downtown Alpharetta comes alive for the annial Brew Moon Fest Alpharetta's own Jeckyll Brewing will be serving up beer, enjoy great food, music, and more. Bring your own chairs, or purchase a table. Individual tickets are $10.
Head to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Get transported back to 16th century England and experience all kinds of fun. From artisan craft shoppes, entertainment, pubs, taverns, turkey legs, and much more! Ticket prices vary.
Experience the most amazing immersive experiential candy wonderland at Candytopia. The candy experience and art museum has been extended, and will remain open until the end of July. Adults are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}