  • Things to do: Va-Hi Summerfest, FREE movies, Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, and more!

    FREE EVENTS:

    June 1 & 2
     
    Summerfest celebrates all community and all things Summer! Kick off the season with live bands, great art, good food and lots of other fun stuff this neighborhood fest has to offer! Admission is FREE!

     

    June 1:

    On Saturday head to the Mall of Georgia and catch a movie under the start. The film playing this weekend is "Incredibles 2". 

     

    All of May & June:

    The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kind of free workout and activity classes including yoga, biking, bootcamps and more.

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
     
    May 30 - June 2
     
    Eat, drink and celebrate the South at the best culinary event of the season! Experience all kinds of events, dinner, classes, tasting tents, and more at The Atlanta Food and Wine Fest in Midtown. Ticket prices vary. 
     
    June 1
     
    Downtown Alpharetta comes alive for the annial Brew Moon Fest Alpharetta's own Jeckyll Brewing will be serving up beer, enjoy great food, music, and more. Bring your own chairs, or purchase a table. Individual tickets are $10.

     

    Now through June 2

    Head to the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Get transported back to 16th century England and experience all kinds of fun. From artisan craft shoppes, entertainment, pubs, taverns, turkey legs, and much more! Ticket prices vary.

     

    Now through July 28

    Experience the most amazing immersive experiential candy wonderland at Candytopia. The candy experience and art museum has been extended, and will remain open until the end of July.  Adults are $28, kids 4-12 are $20.

