0 Things to Do: Tony Hawk, Dogwood Festival, Repticon

April 12-15

Michael Feinberg performs

The former Atlanta resident will be in Elliot St. Pub on April 12th, The Velvet Note on the 13th and the 14th, and finally at Chairs on Sunday, the 15th.

April 13

StageWorks 2018

StageWorks ensemble at Emory includes fifteen to twenty singer-actors from across campus performing staged and costumed scenes from classic to modern works in operatic and musical theater repertoire. Bradley Howard directs.

I Am Big Bird

This loving portrait peels away the layers of Big Bird and as the yellow feathers give way to gray hair, it is the man, not the puppet, who will steal your heart. On the Center for Puppetry Arts main stage.

April 13 - 15

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Spring is in the air and that can only mean one thing in Atlanta: the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is back at Piedmont Park! The Dogwoods are in full bloom, and hundreds of artists from around the country will set up their tents for the 82nd Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned-juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more. In addition to the fine art for adults and art collectors, there is a Kids Village featuring huge inflatables, arts & crafts and face painting for all ages, as well as the ever-popular 24-foot rock-climbing wall.

Tu Tu & More

Enjoy three productions by the Atlanta Ballet at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Tu Tu, a company premiere is a visually arresting program set off with boldly colored costumes and dramatic lighting. blink is is a new and vibrant neoclassical style ballet set to one of Johannes Brahms’ most challenging piano scores. Finally, Minus 16 offers a thrilling exploration of the human experience set to music ranging from Israeli folk songs to Dean Martin standards.

221B Con

A conference about all things Sherlock Holmes! The Atlanta Airport Marriott will host fans of the British sleuth for a series of workshops, movie screenings, dance parties and appearances by mystery writers and performers.

April 14

Tony Hawk at Suzuki Championship at Road Atlanta

Event goers will be treated to three full days of motorcycle road racing, freestyle BMX, skateboarding, stunts, and live music. The event will also play host to legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk on Saturday, April 14th. Hawk, and his five-skater crew of world-class skateboarders, will be skating on his personal, state-of-the-art vert ramp brought in just for this event. Open to all ages, attendees can also take in The Wall of Death motorcycle stunt riders, enjoy an interactive kids zone, and special set from renowned DJ Jayceeoh. The event is Friday to Sunday. Hawk will only be there on Saturday.

Suwanee Glow in the Park Lantern Parade

The event, modeled after the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade, will be an “illuminated pageant of light, music and color” in Town Center Park, according to a city release. Anyone can show up and participate with their own lanterns, provided they follow the city’s rules.

Atlanta Fair Pageant

Calling all beauty queens and pageant kings! The Atlanta Fair is set to celebrate the success of another season with the Atlanta Fair Pageant on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. – noon. Presented in collaboration with Georgia Beauty Pageants, contestants of all ages are invited to boast their best spring looks on the catwalk in this single-round competition, offering scholarship awards and fun for the whole family.

Atlanta Spring Wine Festival

The second annual Spring Wine Fest will have 50+ wines, a selection of beer, plus live music, DJ Qtip, food and fun at Olde Fourth Ward Park. Tickets are $45, $50 after April 5, $60 day of event. All beverages are included in the ticket price.

The Rites of Spring at Emory

Vivaldi’s “Spring” from the Four Seasons (Vega String Quartet); Beethoven’s “Spring” Sonata (Elizabeth Fayette and William Ransom); and Stravinsky’s great ballet performed by pianists Robert Spano and Elena Cholakova with original choreography performed by Staibdance and ImmerseATL. Part of the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Emerson Series.

April 14 - 15

M2R TrailFest

Marietta celebrates the opening of the new Mountain-2-River Trail with art, live music, food trucks and a mile-long curated gallery showcasing works from area artists and photographers.

Repticon Atlanta Reptile and Exotic Animal Show

Repticon Atlanta is a reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Exciting, educational, family-oriented fun for everyone!

Acworth Art Fest

The historic Main Street in downtown Acworth is the backdrop for 100 artisans from around the country. Shop for paintings, pottery, metalwork, folk art, glass, jewelry, yard art and much more! You can also enjoy food, music and activities for kids.

April 14 - June 3

The Georgia Renaissance Festival

Step inside the gates of Newcastle and find yourself transported back to 16th-century England! The 32-acre village is filled with over 150 artisan craft shoppes, 10 stages of endless entertainment, wonderful pubs and taverns, plus food galore! Laugh out loud at the antics of our costumed characters, try your skill at carnival games, and enjoy human-powered rides for kids of all ages. Enjoy giant roasted turkey legs, fish and chips, hearty ales, mead and more - a feast fit for Royalty! It's a full day of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family.

April 15

Atlanta United FC vs. New York City FC

Join other devoted fans and cheer on Atlanta's soccer team Atlanta United FC as they take on New York City FC in this MLS match-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Holeman and Finch 10th Anniversary Block Party

Join Holeman and Finch Public House for a Whole Hog BBQ Block Party to celebrate our 10th birthday- featuring live music from The Whiskey Gentry! H & F will be roasting a whole hog alongside a crawfish boil, BBQ side dishes, a refreshing batched cocktail featuring Cathead vodka, Oprheus Brewing beer, tailgating games, and more.

Cheers for Change

More than 250 guests are expected at Sweetwater Brewing Company for beer, bites, a brewery tour, and live music. A fishbowl auction, a cornhole tournament, and other games will be part of the festivities. All Sponsors, Patrons and Guests will enjoy an evening of food, drink, and fun.

