0
Things to do this weekend: Shaky Beats, Chastain Park Arts Fest, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
May 10
Head to downtown Decatur for the Lantern Parade!Take a workshop to learn how to make a lantern here
. Parade is FREE to attend.
May 11-12
Enjoy fine arts and crafts, a childrens play area, fourmet food trucks, live music and so much more!
FREE to attend!
Rain or shine, Dunwoody Village hosts the annual Dunwoody Arts Festival. Adults can shop around the artist market while the kids enjoy a kids zone full of all kinds of activities.
May 12
Sunset sessions is a weekly FREE music concert series held every Sunday.
Grab some friends, take in some good tunes, and make is a Sunday funday!
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
May 10-11
The Shaky Beats Music Fest is here featuring over 40 electornic, indie, and hip-hop acts at Cental Park. Ticket prices vary.
May 11-12
Head to Atlantic Station and check out some tiny homes at the annual Tiny House Festival.
Tickets start at $20, kids 12 and under FREE.
May 12
Celebrate Mom and get a special 2 for $60 pass to the Georgia Aquarium in honor of Mother's Day.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}