Things to do this weekend: FREE events, Harlem Globetrotters, Braves Chop Fest, and more!

Head to SunTrust park for the 2019 Atlanta Braves Chop Fest. Then event kicks off at 10a.m.
Check out all kinds of activities and attractions.
January 21st
Enjoy free admission to Atlanta History Center in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., Day. Guests can enjoy immersive museum theatre performances, and inspiring activities for all ages.
Things that cost a few bucks
City Winery is hosting the Atlanta Winter Wine Festival. Enjoy over 50 kinds of wines, beer, ciders, live music, and more.
$45 in advance, $60 day of event.
Head to 5 Seasons Brewing Westside for the Annual Cask Ale Tasting. Sample more than 55 rare, cask-conditioned ales from the US and UK, and get a souvenir glass with your ticket purchase.
Tickets are $43.50.
January 19-20
The Harlem Globetrotters are heading to The State Farm Arena and the Infinite Energy Arena. Don't miss some of the most electrifying and and talented athletes on the planet with their "Amazing Feats of Basketball Tour". Tickets start at $17.
January 21
Celebrate MLK Day by heading to Piedmont park and participating in the MLKDay 5K Drum Run. Drummers will keep the beat as your feet hit the street. Don't miss out on the music and dancing beforehand and post race party immediately after the race! Registration is $35.
Watch the Atlanta Gladiators minor league hockey team take on the Jacksonville Icemen.
The game will be held at the Infinite Energy Arena. Tickets start at $15.
Head to Adrenaline Climbing Gym and experience cosmic rock climbing. Cost if only $15 For two hours of climbing and a harness.
Through January 21:
Hit the ice rink at Atlantic Station. Skate beneath the stars at the largest outdoor rink in the Southeast.
General admission is $15.
