Things to do: Taste of Atlanta, Brookhaven Arts Fest, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    October 19

    Little 5 Points hosts its annual Halloween fest and parade! There will be an artist market, live entertainment, food and drink options, and much more! Admission is FREE.

     

     

    Ocotber 19-20

    Shop all kinds of arts and crafts at the Brookhaven Arts Festival. Enjoy live music, food and drinks, a kids zone, car show, and more. Admission and parking both free.

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:

     

    October 18-20

    Historic Fourth Ward Park hosts one of the most popular food, wine, beer and cocktail festivals in Atlanta! Enjoy cooking demos, chef presentations, a best-bartender competition and more! General admission is $30.
     
     
    October 18-19
     
    Head to Kennesaw, Ga for one of the largest hot air balloon festivals! Enjoy tethered balloon rides, food trucks, live entertainment, and more! Kids 3-6 are $6, adults are $14.
     
    October 19
     
    Head to downtown Decatur for the Decatur Craft Beer Fest. Take in live music and unlimited sips from more than 90 breweries. General admission is $50.
     
     
     

