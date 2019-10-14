0
Things to do: Taste of Atlanta, Brookhaven Arts Fest, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
October 19
Little 5 Points hosts its annual Halloween fest and parade! There will be an artist market, live entertainment, food and drink options, and much more! Admission is FREE.
Ocotber 19-20
Shop all kinds of arts and crafts at the Brookhaven Arts Festival. Enjoy live music, food and drinks, a kids zone, car show, and more. Admission and parking both free.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
October 18-20
Historic Fourth Ward Park hosts one of the most popular food, wine, beer and cocktail festivals in Atlanta! Enjoy cooking demos, chef presentations, a best-bartender competition and more! General admission is $30.
October 18-19
Head to Kennesaw, Ga for one of the largest hot air balloon festivals! Enjoy tethered balloon rides, food trucks, live entertainment, and more! Kids 3-6 are $6, adults are $14.
October 19
Head to downtown Decatur for the Decatur Craft Beer Fest. Take in live music and unlimited sips from more than 90 breweries. General admission is $50.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}