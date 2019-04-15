  • Things to do: Sweewater 420 Fest, Spring Fling at Ponce City Market, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:
    FREE EVENTS:
     
    All of April:

    Hit the BeltLine and enjoy traditional exercise disciplines like yoga, aerobics, running, walking, hiking, road and mountain cycling, and boot camp-style workouts. FREE for all!

     
    Enjoy arts and crafts, food vendors, live entertainment, kid activities, chalk art contest and an easter egg hunt. FREE event.
     
     
    Things that cost a few $$:
     
    April 19-21
    Head to Centennial Olympic Park for the annual Sweetwater 420 Fest. The weekend-long festival blends live music, art, comedy, and food. It's one of the best annual festivals around Atlanta. Ticket prices vary.
     
    April 20:

    Head to Skyline Park at Ponce and celebrate the arrival of Spring! Kids can enjoy face painting, carnival games, activities and more. After 5pm, enjoy an adults-only party with drinks and live music on the rooftop. Evening admission is $20.

     
    Enjoy live music, snack on delicious food while the young ones enjoy an easter egg hunt and the kids zone. Free admission while samples are $2-$4.
     
     
    April 20-21

    Thid two-day outdoor festival brings art to the streets of the city. Enjoy local musicians, interactive art stations, a children's play area, plus 150 arts and crafts participants in every discipline. This event is free.

     

    April 13 - June 2
    The annual Georgia Renaissance Festival is great for adults and kids of all ages. Enjoy activities, feast on turkey legs, shop from over 150 artisan craft shoppes, and play like royalty. Ticket prices vary.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories