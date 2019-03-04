© 2019 Cox Media Group.
Things to Do: SuperHero Pub Crawl, Atlanta Brunch Fest, Bull Riders, FREE events and more!Updated:Loading...ofFREE EVENTS:All of MarchEnjoy FREE workout and activity classes along the Atlanta BeltLine. Pre-registration is requried.March 10Head to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park and catch the Rescue Dog Games, a festival for dogs that shines light on rescue pet adoption. The festival in the meadow is free, but you must register here.March 9Grab your crew and check out the Atlanta Brunch Festival at Atlantic Station. Celebrate brunch with bloody marys, mimosas, beer, and wine all while enjoying live music and a DJ. Tickets are $25 day of event.Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at the 21st annual Luckyfest at Park Tavern. Enjoy live music, green beer, delicious eats, and more! General admission is $12.Unleash your inner superhero or villain as Atlanta's pwn SuperHero Pub Crawl returns for another year of epic-ness in Virginia Highland. Tickets start at $20.March 9-10Watch professional bull riders go head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The PBR will bring two days of high-energy sound, lighting, special effects, and edge-of-your seat action that fans have come to expect form the world leader in the sport of bull riding. Tickets start at $26.Now - June 2Experience an interactive sensory-overload candy exhibit and experience at Candytopia!See all kinds of characters and displays made out of candy and let your tastebuds and imagination soar! Tickets start at $20.
