  • Things to Do: SuperHero Pub Crawl, Atlanta Brunch Fest, Bull Riders, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:
    FREE EVENTS:
     
    All of March
     
    Enjoy FREE workout and activity classes along the Atlanta BeltLine. Pre-registration is requried.
     
    March 10
    Head to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park and catch the Rescue Dog Games, a festival for dogs that shines light on rescue pet adoption. The festival in the meadow is free, but you must register here.
     
    March 9
    Grab your crew and check out the Atlanta Brunch Festival at Atlantic Station. Celebrate brunch with bloody marys, mimosas, beer, and wine all while enjoying live music and a DJ. Tickets are $25 day of event.
     
     
    Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at the 21st annual Luckyfest at Park Tavern. Enjoy live music, green beer, delicious eats, and more! General admission is $12.
     
     
    Unleash your inner superhero or villain as Atlanta's pwn SuperHero Pub Crawl returns for another year of epic-ness in Virginia Highland. Tickets start at $20.
     
    March 9-10
    Watch professional bull riders go head-to-head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The PBR will bring two days of high-energy sound, lighting, special effects, and edge-of-your seat action that fans have come to expect form the world leader in the sport of bull riding. Tickets start at $26.
     
    Now - June 2
    Experience an interactive sensory-overload candy exhibit and experience at Candytopia!
    See all kinds of characters and displays made out of candy and let your tastebuds and imagination soar! Tickets start at $20.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories