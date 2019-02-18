0 Things to Do: Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest, Monster Jam, FREE events, and more!

FREE EVENTS:

February 23

Head to Downtown Atlanta for the Black History Month Parade! Watch as decorated floats hit the streets. This is a FREE event.

NOW - February 28

Check out the National Center for Civil and Human Rights FREE of charge NOW through

February 28th, thanks to The Coca-Cola Foundation.

EVENTS THAT COST A FEW $$:

February 23-24

Head to Steamhouse Lounge in Midtown for one of the best Oysterfests in the ATL!

Enjoy chargrilled and roasted oysters, po'boys, live music, and more. The event benefits The Giving Kitchen. Tickets start at $15.

Head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and catch Monster Jam 2019! The most action-packed live ent on four wheels where world class drivers compete in front of capacity crows. Monster Jam features high octane spontaneous entertainment and intense competition, as well as the most recognizable trucks in the world. Ticket prices vary.

February 22-24

NASCAR is racing into Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Rinnai 250 and Atlanta 200 Doubleheader. Kids 12 and under are FREE for Friday and Saturday races, while adult ticket prices vary.

February 23

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Virginia Higland at the "Beads & Booze" party. More than 10 participating bars, restaurants, and clubs will serve up food and drink specials. Tickets are $30.

February 21 - 24

Check out one of the world's most popular dance companies at The Fox Theatre.

Use code FAM2FM to get a $10 discount on tickets.

Now - February 24

Head to License to Chill Snow Island and be transoported to a wintry state of mid on the fastest snow tubing hill in North America. Enjoy all kinds of winter activities like ice skating, snow tubing, s'mores, carnival rides, and much more. Ticket prices vary.

Now - Feb.26

The popular Atlanta Jewish Film Fest returns for 21 days in February.

Ticket prices vary. Use promo code FAM2FAM for $2 off family-friendly films.

Now - June 2

Experience an interactive sensory-overload candy exhibit and experience at Candytopia!

See all kinds of characters and displays made out of candy and let your tastebuds and imagination soar! Tickets start at $20.

February 19 & 20th

Head to Outfront Theatre and catch a performance of the Vagina Monologues.

The Vagina Monologues is a global phenomenon created by Eve Ensler more that 20 years ago. It's purpose is to entertain, educate and end the violence against women and girls.

Tickets are $20.

