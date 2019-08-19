Things to do: Southern Wing Showdown, FREE events, more!

FREE EVENTS:
August 24-25
Grant Park is hosting two straight days of outdoor fun. Enjoy food trucks, craft beer, an entertaining kids zone, live music and more. Admission to the fest is FREE.
Every Wednesday
Enjoy a FREE yoga class at Millennium Gate Courtyard every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
August 23:
Bring a blanket, pack a picnic and head to Callanwolde Fine Arts Center for some live jazz. Tickets are $35 at the door.
August 24:
Head to Woodruff Park for the German Bierfest. Enjoy unlimited samples of over 35 authentic German beers, great music, food vendors, games and much more. Tickets are $35.
The 57th annual Atlanta Model Train Show will take place at the Infinite Energy Forum. Admission is $9 and children under 12 are free.
August 25:
Chow down on 30 unique wing flavors, sip some craft beer, and enjoy some southern spirits while taking in great local music. Tickets are $30, kids 10 and under get in FREE.
Head to Roswell Square for the Miss Mary's Ice Cream Crankin'. General Admission is $7.
Now - October 27
Don't miss Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland exhibit at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Take in sights of the giant topiary-like plant sculptures. Adults are $22, kids are $19.
August 15 - September 1
Catch a performance of Othello at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square. Tickets start at $20.
Catch a performance of Old MacDonald's Farm at the Center for Puppetry Arts. Ages 2+. Tickets are $19.50.
