Things to do: Snow Mountain, Santa's Fantastical, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
November 16
Woodruff Park hosts a FREE yoga event! Bring your own mat & water.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
November 16 - Jan. 5, 2020
Get ready for snow! Head to Atlanta's winter wonderland and enjoy tube rides and more at Snow Mountain! Tickets are $34.95, while kids 2 and under are FREE.
November 15 - Jan. 5, 2020
The season comes alive through interactive experiences, live performances, state-of-the-art technology, and Instagram worthy moments at Santa's Fantastical! Kids 3-12 are $20, adults are $25.
November 16
Park Tavern in Piedmont Park hosts the annual Uncorked Wine Fest. Sample over 50 kinds of wine and craft beers. General admission is $52.
Nov. 16 - Jan. 11
Bring the family out for a night of unforgettable lights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden! Enjoy s;mores, hot beverages and more while you take in the magical lights and sculptures in the garden.
Ticket prices vary.
Through November 17
Find out what happened before Dorothy landed in Oz! Head to the Fox Theatre and catch a performance of the Broadway hit musical, WICKED!
Explore all kinds of ghostly figures at the Woodland Spirits exhibit over at Fernbank Museum of Atlanta. Included with museum admission. Members are FREE.
