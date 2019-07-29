0
Things to do: Sips Under the Sea, Atlanta Balloon Glow, FREE yoga, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
August 2
Alpharetta, Ga hosts the Old Soldiers Day Parade celebrating American War veterans who have served our country. FREE Varsity hot dogs and drinks will be available at the end of the parade.
Every Wednesday
Every Wednesday at 6:30pm, head to Millenium Gate Park and take in a FREE yoga class.
Head to yoga at Colony Square for a FREE yoga session led my top instructors around Atlanta.
Things that cost a few $$:
August 2:
Sip some cocktails and check out all the animals over at The Georgia Aquarium's Sips Under the Sea Beach Bash event. Tickets will not be sold at the door. General admission is $40.
August 2
The High Museum of Art presents Frequency Friday: 80s Night, with great music, signature drinks, and our reimagined galleries. FREE with museum admission.
Now through August 4
Take in an outdoor performance of Pocahontas at the Serenve Playhouse. Tickets start at $20.
August 1-4
Enjoy great food vendors and retailers over at Piedmont Park for the Atlanta Balloon Glow! General admission is FREE, while tethered balloon rides cost $$.
July 30 - September 1
Come 30 minutes early to enjoy coloring and reading activities and to make a special puppet that you can use during the show. All of these preshow activities are FREE! Admission is $19.50.
Now through August 11
Every Friday and Staurday night, enjoy an adult-themed style camp over at The Roof at Ponce City Market. Enjoy cocktails, food, games, and more! Tickets are $15.
