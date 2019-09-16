0
Things to do: Sippin' Safari, Imagine Music Fest, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
September 21:
Bring your lantern and join in on the fun for the annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade. This event is FREE to attend.
September 21 - 22
Marietta Square hosts the Marietta Streetfest. Shop all kinds of art and jewelry, enjoy music, kids activities, a classic car show, and more. Admission is FREE.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
September 19-22
Diplo and Marshmello hit the stage at the Imagine Music Festival at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Tickets start at $49.
September 20
Enjoy 80+ wines, live music, food for purchase and more.Tickets are $50.
September 21
Zoo Atlanta presents Sippin' Safari. Come out and enjoy some wine sampling, live music, food, and wildlife viewing! Tickets for member are $65, non-members $70.
September 21 - November 3:
Play by day, and GLOW by night! Head to Stone Mountain Park and check out all kinds of family activities and jack-o-lanterns at the Pumpkin Festival. Ticket prices vary.
September 19-29
The North GA State Fair hits Marietta! Enjoy all kinds of rides, games, fair food, and fun for the whole family! Admission is $10, kids under 10 are free. Get half off admission HERE
September 17 through October 20
The Center for Puppetry Arts present SPACE! Get ready to blast off with an alien rock-n-roll band on a galactic journey of discovery! Tickets are $19.50.
