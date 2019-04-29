0
Things to do: Shaky Knees, Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
All through May
From bootcamp to yoga classes, the BeltLine offers FREE fitness and activity classess all throughout the month of May.
May 4-5
Head to Downtown Canton for all kinds of festival fun for the whole family. Enjoy a food court, drinks, artist market and more. FREE to attend.
May 3
Enjoy a free concert held at downtown Chamblee at Centennial Park. Beer, wine, and food will be
available for purchase.
May 5:
Kids of all ages get the opportunity to flex their physical fitness by participating in a completion based obstacle course. The event is FREE and will include all kinds of activities for the entire family to participate in.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
May 2:
Sample delicious appetizers, entrees, and desserts from some of the best restraurants in Alpharetta. $1-4 for taste tickets.
Sip some delicious cocktails at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Members are free, while tickets for non-members cost $22.
May 4:
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo on the Atlanta BeltLine. Restaurants and bars like Apres Diem, Char, and Bell Street Burritos will be participating in the Cinco De May Pub Crawl event. Tickets are $32.
Watch the Kentucky Derby while enjoying live music, food and drinks, a silent auction, casino games and more at the 2019 Derby Day. General admission is $75.
Enjoy a mix of eclectic food and art in and around the South Metro area.
Admission is free while taste tickets cost $$.
May 3-5
Central Park hosts the annual 3 day Shaky Knees Music Fest. Enjoy good music and good food throughtout the weekend. Ticket prices vary.
NOW through June 2
Enjoy knights and joustin, an artisan market, turkey legs, drinks, and much more at the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Adult tickets start at $24, kids 6-12 are $12.
