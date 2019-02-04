0
Things to do: See Waitress at the Fox, yoga and brunch, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Check out the National Center for Civil and Human Rights FREE of charge NOW through
February 28th, thanks to The Coca-Cola Foundation.
Feb. 5-10
Head to the fabulous Fox Theatre and catch a performance of the Broadway hit musical, Waitress.
Tickets prices vary.
Atlanta's best Oysterfest is going down at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park. Enjoy a full bar of signature cocktails, beer, live music and more! Cash only at the door. Tickets start at $14.
February 10
Unleash your inner artist at Art at the Station! Create your very own Valentine's Day canvas with the guidance of our favorite artist, Ms. Pink. Eachticket includes a drink for those 21+. Additional food and beverage may be purchased from the venue. Tickets are $37.
Now - Feb.24
Head to Stone Mountain Park's Snow Mountain for galactic snow tubing. An immersive nighttime experience starting at 5:30pm, with great music, laser beams overhead and high-powered LED lights dancing all around to the beat of the music. Tickets start at $34.95.
February 9
Head to Chido & Padre's to for an hour-long yoga class for all levels, followed by a delicious light brunch. Tickets are $25.
Feb 8-10
The North Atlanta Home Show will be at the Infinite Energy Center.
Save $2 and buy tickets online! Tickets are $8, $6 online.
Now - Feb.26
The popular Atlanta Jewish Film Fest returns for 21 days in February.
Ticket prices vary.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}