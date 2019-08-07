0
Things to do: Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Taste of Johns Creek, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Head to the BeltLine for FREE workout classes including yoga, hiking, biking, barre and more!
August 17-18
This annual festival features 250 painters, photographers, sculptors and jewelers. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission is FREE
THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
August 17
Sample more than 20 local restaurants, shop all kinds of art, enjoy live music and activities for kids. Admission is FREE, while taste and activity tickets cost between $1 - $4.
Head to Fernbank Museum of Natural History for a pre-historic dinosaur birthday bash.
FREE for members, and included with museum admission for those that are non-members.
August 18
Check out all kinds of exotic cars like Lamborghini, Ferraris, McLaren, Aston Martins and more! Tickets for kids 6 and above are $5.
August 15 - September 1
Catch a performance of Othello at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.
Tickets start at $20.
