  • Things to do: Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Taste of Johns Creek, FREE events and more!

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

    Head  to the BeltLine for FREE workout classes including yoga, hiking, biking, barre and more!

     

    August 17-18
     
    This annual festival features 250 painters, photographers, sculptors and jewelers. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Admission is FREE

     

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
     
    August 17
     
    Sample more than 20 local restaurants, shop all kinds of art, enjoy live music and activities for kids. Admission is FREE, while taste and activity tickets cost between $1 - $4.
     
     
    Head to Fernbank Museum of Natural History for a pre-historic dinosaur birthday bash.
    FREE for members, and included with museum admission for those that are non-members.
     
     
    August 18
     
    Check out all kinds of exotic cars like Lamborghini, Ferraris, McLaren, Aston Martins and more! Tickets for kids 6 and above are $5.
     
     
    August 15 - September 1
     
    Catch a performance of Othello at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square.
    Tickets start at $20.
     

