Things to do: Onesie bar crawl, FREE events, Smyrna Oysterfest and more

Things to do: Onesie bar crawl, FREE events, Smyrna Oysterfest and moreUpdated:Loading...ofFREE EVENTS:January 26Lanta Gras Parade (FREE)Downtown Kirkwood is hosting the 4th annual Lanta Gras parade. Come experience Mardi Gras in Atlanta, and enjoy music, dancing, beads , floats, and lots of family fun! This is a free event.Events that cost a few bucks:Friday, January 25Head to Adrenaline Climbing Gym and experience cosmic rock climbing. Cost if only $15 For two hours of climbing and a harness.January 26 - 27Check out the Callanwolde Artist Market. A unique winter indoor art festival that brings artists from around the Southeast and from Callanwolde visual arts programs. Enjoy food, treats, and bar refreshments while shopping for art. Tickets start at $5.January 26Head to the Buckhead Saloon for the 3rd Annual Onesie Bar Crawl. Enjoy drink specials and DJs at multiple locations. Tickets are $25 at the door.January 26 & 27Head to Smyrna to shuck some oysters at the 8th annual Atkins Park Restaurant and Bar's Mardi Gras themed Oysterfest! Enjoy delicious raw, grilled, and fried oysters while jiving along to live New Orleans inspired music. Tickets are $12 at the door. Admission for ages 12 & under are FREE.Browse foreign and domestic motorcycles, one of a kind custom bikes, cruisers, sport biked, choppers, trikes, and touring bikes. Kids under 5 are FREE. Adults 15+ are $12.January 25 & 26Get some laughs in and head to Whole World Improv Theatre to catch The Classic show, which is entirely based off audience siggestoions. Tickets are $26 at the door.
