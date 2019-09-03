0
Things to do: Jungle Book, ONE Musicfest, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Hit up historic downtown Norcross and check out all kinds of cars, motorcycles, people, and all things British!
All through September
Check out FREE fitness classes like yoga, biking tours,skateboarding classes and more.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
September 7
City Winery hosts the Atlanta Bourbon Festival. Enjoy over 50 kinds of bourbon and whiskey, cocktails, wine, and beer, plus great live music! Tickets are $75 day of event.
September 7-8
Head to Centennial Olympic Park for the ONE Musicfest, featuring big artists like Rick Ross, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor and more.
August 29 - Sept. 8:
The 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality Experience is the newest artistic wonderland of interactive installations and thought-provoking performances brought to you by the creators of Refinery29. Ticket prices vary.
DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality Tour opening night at Gilley's Dallas on August 09, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Refinery29)
Now through Sept. 29:
Check out Mowglie and the animals at a performance of The Jungle Book over at Serenbe Playhouse. Ticket prices vary.
