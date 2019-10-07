  • Things to do: Oktoberfest, Cirque Du Soleil Volta, Atlanta Air Show, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    October 12-13

    Head to Olmstead Linear Park for the Fall Festival on Ponce. Shop all kinds of arts and crafts, enjoy local food and beverages, a kids area and more.
     
     
    October 12
     
    Head to Downtown Acworth and sample all kinds of Admission is FREE, while food samples cost between $1-$4.
     
     
     
    THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
     
    October 10 - Jan. 5
     
    Don't miss Cirque Du Soleil: Volta! Watch acrobats perform crazy tricks and stunts under the big tent at Atlantic Station. Tickets start at $49.
     

    October 11-12

    Historic Fourth Ward park hosts Oktoberfest Atlanta. Enjoy German beers, German-themed food, activities, games, and more. General admission starts at $21.
     
     
    Now through Nov. 9
     
    Check out one of the best haunted house experiences in Georgia! General admission starts at $20.
     
     
    October 12-13
     
    Head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta Air Show. Tickets start at $15.
     
     
    October 12-13
     
    Head to Elijay, Ga for the Georgia Apple Fest. Adults are $5.00 Children under 10 are FREE.
     
    Now through January 5th
     
    Kids can explore science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play.
    Tickets for adults and kids are $13.50.

