Things to do: Oktoberfest, Cirque Du Soleil Volta, Atlanta Air Show, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
October 12-13
Head to Olmstead Linear Park for the Fall Festival on Ponce. Shop all kinds of arts and crafts, enjoy local food and beverages, a kids area and more.
October 12
Head to Downtown Acworth and sample all kinds of Admission is FREE, while food samples cost between $1-$4.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
October 10 - Jan. 5
Don't miss Cirque Du Soleil: Volta! Watch acrobats perform crazy tricks and stunts under the big tent at Atlantic Station. Tickets start at $49.
October 11-12
Historic Fourth Ward park hosts Oktoberfest Atlanta. Enjoy German beers, German-themed food, activities, games, and more. General admission starts at $21.
Now through Nov. 9
Check out one of the best haunted house experiences in Georgia! General admission starts at $20.
October 12-13
Head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta Air Show. Tickets start at $15.
October 12-13
Head to Elijay, Ga for the Georgia Apple Fest. Adults are $5.00 Children under 10 are FREE.
Now through January 5th
Kids can explore science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play.
Tickets for adults and kids are $13.50.
