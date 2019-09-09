0
Things to do: Music Midtown, Monster Jam, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
September 14
Enjoy FREE admission to Taste of Smyrna. Enjoy all kinds of delicious foods, a kids zone, and more. Taste tickets cost between $.50-$4.
Head to Lawrenceville for one of the best BBQ's in the ATL. Enjoy delicious BBQ, live music, games for kids and more. Event is FREE to attend.
Classes on the BeltLine
All through September:
Enjoy FREE fitness and activity classes like yoga, biking, pickup soccer, skateboarding and more.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
September 14-15
Headliners Billie Eilish, Panic at the Disco and Travis Scott headline the massive weekend-long music festival. Ticket prices vary.
September 13-15
Infinite Energy Arena hosts Monster Jam! Check out all kinds of trucks perform tricks, stunts as well as challenging obstacles. Tickets prices vary.
September 12
Head to The Plaza Theatre and catch a screening of the film Waste — a dramatic movie about the unpredictability of love. Tickets are $16.
Now through Sept. 29th
Head to Serenbe Playhouse and catch Mowgli and all the animals as they star in The Jungle Book.
Adult tickets are $20.
Now through October
Head to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and take in the Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland exhibit. Adults are $22, kids $19.
