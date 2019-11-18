0
Things to do: License to Chill Snow Island, Macy's Tree Lighting, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
November 24
WSBTV's Jovita Moore and Zach Klein host this annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Lenox Square. This is a FREE event.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
November 22 - February 23
Head to Lanier Islands for some wintry fun at License to Chill Snow Island. Go snow tubing, skate on the ice rink or play in the snow! Regular tickets start at $39.99. Kids 2 and under are FREE.
November 22 - January 5, 2020
Centennial Olympic Park hosts the Atlanta Chinese Lantern Fest.
Adult admission is $18. Kids are $4.
November 23 & 24
Catch a performance of A Very Grinchy Christmas at the Infinite Energy Center!
Ticket prices vary.
November 15 through January 4, 2020
8 million lights, 15 dazzling scenes, and a magical night not to forget at Callaway Garden's Fantasy in Lights! Ticket prices vary.
Now through Jan, 5, 2020
Enjoy park attractions including Summit Skyride, Scenic Railroad, and more! Then, immerse yourself in holiday magic with evenings full of festive music, millions of dazzling lights, spectacular shows and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters. Ticket prices vary.
