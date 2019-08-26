0
Things to do Labor Day weekend: Dragon Con, Taste of Soul, & FREE events!
FREE EVENTS:
August 31 - Sept. 2
Head to Marietta Square for the annual Art in the Park event. Check out all kinds of art, street chalk art, food trucks, and more! FREE to attend.
Every Wednesday
Yoga in the Park
Enjoy a FREE yoga class at Millennium Gate Courtyard every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm.
August 30 - Sept. 1:
Enjoy the book fair, author readings, kids parades and activities, and much more. FREE to attend while
some events cost $$.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
August 29 - Sept. 2
Dragon Con hits the ATL! It's the largest multi-media, pop-culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe. Events are held in various locations across Atlanta and ticket prices vary.
August 30:
Celebrate International Whale Shark Day at the Georgia Aquarium with a whale shark talk and activities. Ticket prices vary.
August 30 - Sept. 1
Watch hot air balloons soar or catch a tethered balloon ride at the Hot Air Balloon Fest at Callaway Gardens. Tickets start at $21.95
August 30 - Sept. 2
Enjoy live music, art, food and more at this weekend-long festival. Ticket prices vary.
August 29 – Sept. 8
The Expand Your Reality Experience is the newest artistic wonderland of interactive installations and thought-provoking performances brought to you by the creators of Refinery29. Ticket prices vary.
Now through September 29:
Check out Mowglie and the animals at a performance of The Jungle Book over at Serenbe Playhouse. Ticket prices vary.
