Things to Do: Jersey Boys at The Fox, Bloody Mary Fest, FREE events, and more!Updated:Loading...ofFREE EVENTSNOW - MARCH 23Atlanta's biggest inertactive science event is open to adults, families, and children of all ages and interests. Most of the events aare FREE, while some do requireregistration or ticket purchase.March 23Rock out while tasting some of the best chicken wings! Admission is FREE.March 23-24Head to Conyers for the annual Cherry Blossom Fest at the Georgia International Horse Park. The arts and craft fest will feature an epic kids zone, an international food court, tons of activities, and more. Admission is FREE with $5 parking.Enjoy FREE workout and activity classes on the Atlanta BeltLine. Pre-register here and enjoy these fun, free events all through the month of March!THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:March 20-24Get an up close and personal view of the GM Futureliner as well as many other new car models at The Atlanta International Auto Show at the Georgia World Congress Center. Tickets for adults are $12.March 22-24Catch Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons hit the stage at the fabulous Fox Theatre.Ticket prices vary.March 23Taste over 400 beers at the Roswell Beer Festival. IPAs, stouts, porters, and ales will all be available for tasting, while enjoying music from local bands. General admission is $60.March 24Head to The Fairmont Sunday afternoon for the The Bloody Mary Festival. Sample all kinds of bloody's from some of Atlanta's best restaurants and bar.
