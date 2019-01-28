© 2019 Cox Media Group.
Things to do: Jermaine Dupri's FREE Super Bowl LIVE concert series, Athens wine weekend, and more!Updated:Loading...ofFREE EVENTS:January 26 - Feb.2Centennial Olympic Park hosts a free concert series produced by Atlanta's own Jermaine Dupri. Musical guests include DJ Holiday, Monica, Waka Flocka, Goodie Mob, Kilo Ali, who will all take the stage during the week. This is a FREE event.January 31st:Join model and celeb Eva Marcell will host Radio One's Big Game Party at Republic in Atlanta.The reality television star will be onsite to dance and socialize with guests as DJs spin the latest tunes.This is a FREE party.Feb. 2-3The Battery Atlanta is hosting a fan fest in conjuction with the Super Bowl coming to town. Fans can test their talent as a quarterback, receiver and kicker in the skills challenge, opt for interactive trivia, check out the spirit squad and enjoy live entertainment.EVENTS THAT COST A FEW $$:January 26 - Feb.2Head to the Georgia World Congress Center to check out the Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai. Visitors can take part in fun games and drills, get free autographs from current and retired players, and tour a replica locker room. You can also check out all the previous Super Bowl rings, and watch live NFL broadcasts. Ticket prices vary.Atlantic Station is hosting the Atlanta Winter Beer Fest. Enjoy live music, over 150 beers,featuring Atlanta and Georgia Breweries, as well as a brewery or two from the home town of the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. $55 day of event.Check out Atlanta's own Ludacris, Migos, Cardi B, Bruni Mars and more at the State Farm Arena. Ticket prices vary.If you're a wine lover you wont want to miss the Athens Wine Weekend. Enjoy hundreds of wines availale to sample, as well as several wine related seminars throughout the event. Ticket prices vary.Feb. 5-10Head to the fabulous Fox Theatre and catch a performance of the Broadway hit musical, Waitress.Tickets prices vary.
