  • Things to do: Inman Park Fest, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney on Ice, Free events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

    April 28
    Head to the Taste of Marietta on Sunday at historic Marietta Square. Enjoy over 70 restaurants and caterers showcasing their best foods. There will be a kids alley, a sports corner, live music, and much more. Admission to the event is free, tastes cost $1-$5.

     

    April 27-28

    Head to Inman Park for the annual Inman Park Apring Festival. Enjoy the tour of homes on April 26th, and then the festival that Saturday and Sunday. The Tour costs $20, while admission to the festival is free.

     

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:

     

    April 23-28

    Dear Evan Hansen

    Check out a performance of the miltiple Tony award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Fox Theatre. Ticket prices vary.
     
    April 25-28

    Disney on Ice hits the ATL at the Infinite Energy Arena. Your favorite Disney characters and stories brought to life with the artistry of ice skating to create an unforgettable famiyl experience. Tickets start at $24.

     
    April 28
    Check out more than 175 privately owned exotic cars including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce and Aston Martin at the Caffeine and Exotics car show. Admission is $5 for ages 6+.
     
     
    April 27
    Head to the Center for Puppetry Arts and enjoy some pinot while experiencing the puppets.
    Admission is $25.
     
     
    April 27-28
    Head to Atkins Park in Smyrna on Saturday and Sunday for the annual crawfish boil. Sip on Abita beer while enjoying live music and crawfish. Tickets start at $8.
     
    Head to the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta Motorama. More than 1,000 cars and 2 days packed full of family fun. Monster truck demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend.
    Ticket prices vary.

