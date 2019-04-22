Things to do: Inman Park Fest, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney on Ice, Free events and more!

Head to the Taste of Marietta on Sunday at historic Marietta Square. Enjoy over 70 restaurants and caterers showcasing their best foods. There will be a kids alley, a sports corner, live music, and much more. Admission to the event is free, tastes cost $1-$5.
Head to Inman Park for the annual Inman Park Apring Festival. Enjoy the tour of homes on April 26th, and then the festival that Saturday and Sunday. The Tour costs $20, while admission to the festival is free.
Disney on Ice hits the ATL at the Infinite Energy Arena. Your favorite Disney characters and stories brought to life with the artistry of ice skating to create an unforgettable famiyl experience. Tickets start at $24.
