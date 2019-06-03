  • Things to do: Hot air balloon rides, FREE movies, concerts, workouts, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kind of free workout and activity classes including yoga, biking, bootcamps and more. 

     

    June 1

    Bring the whole family to the Mall of Georgia and check out free movies under the stars. This Saturday, catch "The Incredibles".  

     

    June 7

    Downtown Chamblee hosts a slew of free summer concerts. Bring your blankets this Friday and check out the '80s pop tribute band Electric Avenue.

     

     

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:

    June 8
    It's a celebration of Sandy Springs! Enjoy all you can eat tastes from over 20 local restaurants. Enjoy wine, beer, live music and more at the fourth annual Food that Rocks event. Tickets start at $65.

     

    June 7-8

    Head to Balloons Over Fayette for a fun, family-friendly community event. This one features tethered hot air balloon rides, an amazing after dark balloon glow, local food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, two inflatable zones, concerts, and more. Tickets are $10, kids 5 and under are free.

     

    Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre presents The Lightening Thief: The Percey Jackson Musical.
     Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightening Thief is an action-packed, entertaining theatrical adventure. Tickets start at $45.

     

     

    Now through June 9th

    Serenbe Playhouse presents Ragtime: The Musical! It tells the diverse stories of African Americans, immigrants, and  the elite upper-class, with a mix of real life historical figures. The musical paints a canvas of a country on the verge of a new era. Ticket prices vary. Head over to serenbeplayhouse.com for more info.

