Things to do: Hot air balloon rides, FREE movies, concerts, workouts, and more!

It's a celebration of Sandy Springs! Enjoy all you can eat tastes from over 20 local restaurants. Enjoy wine, beer, live music and more at the fourth annual Food that Rocks event. Tickets start at $65.
Head to Balloons Over Fayette for a fun, family-friendly community event. This one features tethered hot air balloon rides, an amazing after dark balloon glow, local food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, two inflatable zones, concerts, and more. Tickets are $10, kids 5 and under are free.
Serenbe Playhouse presents Ragtime: The Musical! It tells the diverse stories of African Americans, immigrants, and the elite upper-class, with a mix of real life historical figures. The musical paints a canvas of a country on the verge of a new era. Ticket prices vary. Head over to serenbeplayhouse.com for more info.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}