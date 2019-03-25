  • Things to Do: Girls scout cookies & wine pairings at City Winery, FREE events, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS

    Fitness Classes on the BeltLine

    Enjoy FREE workout and activity classes on the Atlanta BeltLine. Pre-register here and enjoy these fun, free events all through the month of March!

     

    March 30 -31

    Check out the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival at Blackburn Park. A true music and art extravaganza! Enjoy art, music, food, a kids zone, and much more! Admission to the festival is FREE.

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$

    MARCH 29
     
    The GA Freight Depot hosts the Pancakes and Booze Art Show.
    Enjoy local artists, music, booze, pancakes, and more! Tickets are $10-$15.

     

    Put on your bell bottoms and head to The Georgia Aqurium for the Sips Under the Sea: That 70's Party. Enjoy drinks, food, a live DJ, and access to all six of the Aquarium galleries. Ticket prices vary. 
     
    March 30
     
    City Winery is hosting a girl scout cookies and wine pairing event. Enjoy samoas, do-si-dos, and more with delicious wine pairings. Tickets are $25.
     
     
    Now - June 2
     
    Candyopia has hit the ATL! An immersive and experiential real-life candyland offers amazing candy portrait paintingsof celebs, animals, and more. Take Intstagram-worthy photos, enjoy tons of candy samples, and so much more! Adults are $28, kids 4-12 $20.
     
    Now - April 14
    American Idol winner Taylor Hicks stars in the Serenbe Playhouse performance Shenendoah.
    Ticket prices vary.

