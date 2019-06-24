  • Things to do: FREE movies, FREE yoga, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    June 27

    Head to Atlantic Station to enjoy a FREE outdoor screening of the classic movie, Beauty and the Beast.

     

    Every Wednesday:
     
    Enjoy an outdoor elevated yoga session compliments of Colony Square, every Wednesday 6-7pm.

     

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$

     

    Now through July 28

    Fill your summer with adventure and family fun! Head to Stone Mountain Park and enjoy the Rockin Land and Lake tour, several unique shows and performances, and much more. Ticket prices vary.
     
    June 25-30
     
    Don't miss a performance of Come From Away at the Fox Theatre. The New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of  this remarkable true story of 7,000 tranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcommed them. Tickets start at $46.
     
    Now through July 14
     
    Check out The High Museum of Art and some of the most iconic paintings and sculptures from The Phillips Collection, America's first museum of modern art. $14.50 for ages 6 and above.
     
    Now through July 28
     
    The Center for Puppetry Arts presents Beauty and the Beast. Use coupon code FAM2FAM for discounted tickets on Sunday performances.
     
     
    Now through October 27
     
    Atlanta Botanical Garden presents the Alice's Wonderland exhibit. Check out the giant White Rabbit scupture that towers at more than 27 feet tall as it floats in an upside down umbrella. Ticket prices vary.

