Things to do: Fourth of July Rooftop Bash at Ponce Rooftop, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Every Wednesday:
Enjoy an outdoor elevated yoga session compliments of Colony Square, every Wednesday 6-7pm.
July 4th
Enjoy the 4th of July Family Day celebration in Dahlonega! There will be a parade, car show, fireworks, and more. This is a FREE event.
Head to Roswell, Ga for fireworks, a kids zone, food trucks, and more!
Pack a picnic and enjoy an evening under the stars at the Concourse Corporate Center lawn to watch fireworks starting at 9:45pm.
Things that cost a few $$:
July 4th
Enjoy an evening of barbeque, libations, live music, and entertainment at The Roof at Ponce City Market. General admission is $4- for adults ages 13+, $20 for children ages 4-12.
Celebrate Independence Day at the Georgia Aquarium with a classic BBQ dinner, unlimited beer and cider samples, live music, all while taking in all kinds of aquatic species. General admission is $65.
July 3-6
Head to Six Flags Over Georgia for all kinds of fun rides and other attractions - from foam parties to firework shows. Ticket prices vary.
July 1-7
Stone Mountain park offers awesome attractions, live entertainment performances including an evening Lasershow Spectacular followed by a patriotic foreworks finale each night of the celebration. Ticket prices vary.
Now through July 14
European Masterworks: The Philips Collection
Check out The High Museum of Art and some of the most iconic paintings and sculptures from The Phillips Collection, America's first museum of modern art. $14.50 for ages 6 and above.
Now through July 28
Beauty and the Beast at Center for Puppetry Arts
The Center for Puppetry Arts presents Beauty and the Beast. Use coupon code FAM2FAM for discounted tickets on Sunday performances.
Now through October 27
Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland
Atlanta Botanical Garden presents the Alice's Wonderland exhibit. Check out the giant White Rabbit scupture that towers at more than 27 feet tall as it floats in an upside down umbrella. Ticket prices vary.
