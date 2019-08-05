0
Things to do: CATS at The Fox, Puppy Yoga, FREE events and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Every Wednesday
Head to Colony Square for a FREE yoga session every Wednesday night from 6-7pm.
FREE yoga at Millenium Gate Courtyard every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm.
THINGS THAT COST A FEW:
August 6-11
The musical spectacular is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation! Don't miss a performance of CATS! Ticket prices vary.
August 10
Head to City Winery for the Altanta Wine Festival! Enjoy over 50 wines, beer, a DJ, live music and more! Tickets are $60 day of event.
Tickets include up to (5) complimentary beverages along the BeltLine along with awesome food and drink specials at each participating location.Tickets are $38.
August 11
Get your yoga on while playing with adoptable puppies! Donation is $30 to participate.
Through September 1st:
Catch a performance of Old MacDonalds Farm at Center for Puppetry Arts. Tickets are $19.50.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}