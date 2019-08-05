  • Things to do: CATS at The Fox, Puppy Yoga, FREE events and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    Every Wednesday

    Head to Colony Square for a FREE yoga session every Wednesday night from 6-7pm.
     

    FREE yoga at Millenium Gate Courtyard every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm.

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW:

     

    August 6-11

    The musical spectacular is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation! Don't miss a performance of CATS! Ticket prices vary. 

     

     

    August 10

    Head to City Winery for the Altanta Wine Festival! Enjoy over 50 wines, beer, a DJ, live music and more! Tickets are $60 day of event.

     

     

    Tickets include up to (5) complimentary beverages along the BeltLine along with awesome food and drink specials at each participating location.Tickets are $38.

     

    August 11

    Get your yoga on while playing with adoptable puppies! Donation is $30 to participate.

     

    Through September 1st:

    Catch a performance of Old MacDonalds Farm at Center for Puppetry Arts. Tickets are $19.50.

