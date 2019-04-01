0
Things to Do: Brookhaven Beer & Wine Festival, FREE workout classes, Slingin' Wings Fest, and more!
FREE EVENTS
Fitness Classes on the BeltLine
Enjoy FREE workout and activity classes like skateboarding, barre, and yoga on the Atlanta
BeltLine. Pre-register here and enjoy these fun, free events all through the month of April!
THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:
April 5-7
Don't miss a performance of Cinderella at the fabulous Fox
Theatre.
Ticket prices vary.
April 6:
Head to Brookhaven Park and enjoy tasting over 150 beers, wine, food vendors, live music and more. Use code
WSB to get 10% off tickets!
Tons of Atlanta restaurants will be serving up chicken wings in Sandy Springs at The
Slingin' Wings Festival. Enjoy wings, brews, music and more. General admission is $17.
Enjoy games, rides, brews, foods, and more at this Old Fourth Ward carnival fundraiser presented by Dad's Garage. Tickets start at $10.
April 2 - May 26
Don't miss a performance of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The play is for kids 4+ and will be playing at The Center for Puppetry Arts. Ticket prices vary.
April 6 through July 14
Head to the High Museum of Art and check out this new exhibit comprised of paintings from many famous artists such Matisse, Van Gogh, De Gas and more. Ticket prices vary.
Now through April 14
Check out the Atlanta Fair at Turner Field! Enjoy all kinds of fair foods, fun games, rides, and more! Ticket prices vary.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}