Things to Do: Brookhaven Beer & Wine Festival, FREE workout classes, Slingin' Wings Fest, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS

    Fitness Classes on the BeltLine

    Enjoy FREE workout and activity classes like skateboarding, barre, and yoga on the Atlanta BeltLine.  Pre-register here and enjoy these fun, free events all through the month of April!  

     

    THINGS THAT COST A FEW $$:

    April 5-7

    Don't miss a performance of Cinderella at the fabulous Fox Theatre
    Ticket prices vary. 
     

    April 6:

    Head to Brookhaven Park and enjoy tasting over 150 beers, wine, food vendors, live music and more. Use code WSB to get 10% off tickets! 
     
    Tons of Atlanta restaurants will be serving up chicken wings in Sandy Springs at The Slingin' Wings Festival. Enjoy wings, brews, music and more. General admission is $17.
     
     
    Enjoy games, rides, brews, foods, and more at this Old Fourth Ward carnival fundraiser presented by Dad's Garage. Tickets start at $10.
     
     
    April 2 - May 26
    Don't miss a performance of  Harold and the Purple Crayon. The play is for kids 4+ and will be playing at The Center for Puppetry Arts. Ticket prices vary.
     
    April 6 through July 14
    Head to the High Museum of Art and check out this new exhibit comprised of paintings from many famous artists such Matisse, Van Gogh, De Gas and more. Ticket prices vary.
     
     
     
    Now through April 14
    Check out the Atlanta Fair at Turner Field! Enjoy all kinds of fair foods, fun games, rides, and more! Ticket prices vary.
     
     

    Now - June 2

    Candytopia

    Candyopia has hit the ATL! An immersive and experiential real-life candyland offers amazing candy portrait paintingsof celebs, animals, and more. Take Intstagram-worthy photos, enjoy tons of candy samples, and so much more! Adults are $28, kids 4-12 $20.

    The mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica and just wrapped two runs in San Francisco near Union Square and New York in Midtown Manhattan. (Photo by Denise Bailey)

