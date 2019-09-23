0
Things to do: BeltLine Wine Stroll, GA State Fair, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
September 28 - 29
Enjoy all kinds of activities at the Duluth Fall Festival including live entertainment, a parade, carnival rides, games, and more! Free to attend while rides and food cost $$.
September 29
Take in all kinds of chalk art at the Chalk Art Fest at Piedmont Park.
Events that cost a few $$
September 24-29
Experience the wonders of Willy Wonka and take in a dazzling performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $35.
Head to State Farm Arena for the Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures! Enjoy a fun-fueled excursion to iconic Disney destinations. Ticket prices vary.
September 28
Head to Historic 4th Ward Skate Park and enjoy all kinds of mimosas, beer, wine, live entertainment, and more! Tickets are $60 day of event.
Grab your friends and hit the Atlanta BeltLine for the annual BetLine Wine Stroll. Tickets start at $55.
Through September 29
Marietta hosts the North GA State Fair. Experience all kinds of carnival rides, food, live entertainment and more! Admission is $10, kids under 10 are free. Ride ticket prices vary.
Now through October 20th
The Center for Puppetry Arts presents SPACE! Blast off with an alien rock-n-roll band on a galactic journey of discovery! Tickets are $19.50.
