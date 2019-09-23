  • Things to do: BeltLine Wine Stroll, GA State Fair, FREE events, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    September 28 - 29

    Enjoy all kinds of activities at the Duluth Fall Festival including live entertainment, a parade, carnival rides, games, and more! Free to attend while rides and food cost $$.

    September 29
     
    Take in all kinds of chalk art at the Chalk Art Fest at Piedmont Park.

    Artist, Phil Dziedzic, puts the final touches to his blue heron artwork at the Chalk Art Festival at Piedmont Park.
    Artist, Phil Dziedzic, puts the final touches to his blue heron artwork at the Chalk Art Festival at Piedmont Park.

     
     
     
    Events that cost a few $$
     
    September 24-29
     
    Experience the wonders of Willy Wonka and take in a dazzling performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $35.

     
    Head  to State Farm Arena for the Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures! Enjoy a fun-fueled excursion to iconic Disney destinations. Ticket prices vary.
     
     
    September 28
     
    Head to Historic 4th Ward Skate Park and enjoy all kinds of mimosas, beer, wine, live entertainment, and more! Tickets are $60 day of event.

     

     

    Grab your friends and hit the Atlanta BeltLine  for the annual BetLine Wine Stroll. Tickets start at $55.

    Through September 29

    Marietta hosts the North GA State Fair. Experience all kinds of carnival rides, food, live entertainment  and more! Admission is $10, kids under 10 are free. Ride ticket prices vary.
     
     
    Now through October 20th
     
    The Center for Puppetry Arts presents SPACE! Blast off with an alien rock-n-roll band on a galactic journey of discovery! Tickets are $19.50.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories