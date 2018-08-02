0 Things to Do: Atlanta Summer Wine Festival, Gladys Knight & 'Trolls'

August 10

Gladys Knight & The O'Jays

You won't want to miss Gladys Knight & The O'Jays at the newly renovated State Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. Enjoy all the new amenities of the new amphitheater while rocking out to the 'Empress of Soul". Ticket prices vary.

Jazz on the Lawn

Grab a blanket and bring a picnic to Jazz on the Lawn at the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. Spend time with friends, unwind, and enjoy great music from artist Bob Baldwin.

August 11

Atlanta Summer Wine Festival

Wrangle up the crew and head to the Summer Wine Festival at the City Winery. Enjoy 50+ wines, beers, & ciders, live music, and DJ Qtip. Tickets are $45.

Dunwoody Nature Center 25th Annual Butterfly Festival

Come join the fun and learn all about butterflies! Learn about their life cycle, host plants, and most common types in the area.

Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Get ready for some BBQ, beer, and great tunes at the Decatur BBQ Blues and Bluegrass Festival. Chow down on delicious bbq while listening to original live blues and bluegrass music from aspiring and accomplished local/regional and national acts. Kids 12 and under are free, adults are $20.

'Trolls' at The Fox Theatre

Check out Dreamworks hit movie 'Trolls' as it comes to the Fox Theatre.

August 12

Discover Spain Wine & Food Festival

Discover the best of Spain one bite or sip at a time with admission to Vino Venue's Wine and Culinary Experience. This two hour walk-around festival includes a multitude of different wines from Spain, accompanied by unlimited samplings of fresh and flavorful cuisine, including live Chef stations.

Through August 19

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Othello goes Hip-Hop, Titus Andronicus a cooking show, and all the Histories are performed as a football game. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS.

Through August 26

'Peter Pan'

'Peter Pan' is a new version of the famous story about Peter, Wendy, pixie dust, and pirates, performed in the forest at Serenbe Playhouse in Chattahoochee Hills. After defeating Captain Hook and taking over his ship, join Peter deep in the forests of Neverland where he lives it up with his band of Lost Boys.

