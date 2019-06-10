0
Things to do: Atlanta Summer Beerfest, Sandy Springs Lantern Parade, FREE events, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
June 16
Spend Father's Day at Zoo Atlanta! Dads get in FREE with the purchase of a regular child or adult admission ticket.
Fitness classes on the BeltLine:
The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kind of free workout and activity classes including yoga, biking, bootcamps and more.
Things that cost a few $$:
June 15
Head to Historic 4th Ward Park for the Atlanta Summer Beer Festival. Enjoy ver 200+ kinds of beers from local and national breweries. Tickets are $55 day of event.
Bring your own lantern or sign up for a lanten workshop, and take part in the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade. It's FREE to particpate in the procession!
Every wekend through August
Head into the weekend with The Roof at Ponce City Market for an adult-only camp event!
Enjoy camp-themed cocktails and cuisine, activities, prizes, and more! Tickets are $15.
Now through July 28th
Don't miss all the candy fun! The immersive candy experience and adventure will extend its stay in Atlanta through July. Tickets for adults are $28, kids are $20.
