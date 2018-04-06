0 Things to Do: Atlanta Improv Fest, Food-O-Rama and the Festival on Ponce

April 5 - April 7

Atlanta Improv Festival

Atlanta's biggest improv festival is back for another year of incredible performances from across the city and the world! The Village Theatre in Decatur is playing host to the festival that brings Atlanta improvisers together, celebrating the growth of improv in our fine city. The Atlanta Improv Festival also opens its doors to performers from all over the country, making it a weekend full of laughing and learning from each other.

April 6 - 7

Stomp at the Fox Theatre

Stomp is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments–matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps–to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. As USA Today says, “Stomp finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” Stomp. See what all the noise is about.

April 7

Atlanta United FC vs. Los Angeles FC

Join other devoted fans and cheer on Atlanta's soccer team Atlanta United FC as they take on Los Angeles FC in this MLS match-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

3rd Annual Rhythm & Brews

Heritage Sandy Springs presents the 3rd Annual Rhythm & Brews: a celebration of local bands and local beers. Kick back and relax with a frosty beverage while listening to a wide variety of live music in a beautiful outdoor setting. All proceeds from Rhythm & Brews benefit Heritage Sandy Springs, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting history, stewarding a community park, and enhancing the cultural identity of Sandy Springs.

Lighting of the Dragon and Lantern Parade

Smyrna's Durham Park celebrates Spring with a Lantern Parade and Lighting of Sangbu the Dragon!

Bring a lantern and parade them through the park, and see Sangbu the Dragon come to life with fire! This is a FREE, family friendly event!

Athens International Street Festival

The International Street Festival (also known as ISF or Street Fest) was created in 1999 and is an annual event that promotes internationalization and cultural awareness within the Athens community. The Festival is student and family friendly and boasts an attendance of 3,000 – 5,000 visitors each year. Various UGA student groups and community organizations host exciting cultural displays and performances throughout the Festival, which occurs in downtown Athens each spring.

Food-O-Rama Old 4th Ward

Atl's favorite food truck festival is rolling into Old 4th Ward Park with almost 50 of the best food trucks and restaurants from across the Southeast. Food-O-Rama will also feature a live music stage, craft beers and cocktails, a makers' market with handcrafted goods, a kids' zone and more- for no entry fee!

April 7 - 8

The Festival on Ponce

The Festival on Ponce is an Atlanta arts and crafts festival set in the historic park, Olmsted Linear Park. Visitors will enjoy the gorgeous landscape designed by one of America’s most celebrated landscape architects, Fredrick Olmsted Sr. along with over 125 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and “outsider art”. In addition to the fine arts, there will be a children’s area and local food and beverage. Attendance is Free.

Thunder in the Valley Air Show

From supersonic-speed jets to gravity-defying aerobatic acts to wing-walkers, parachutists, and a host of on-the-ground displays and activities, a day at the Thunder in the Valley Air Show in Columbus is a fantastic and memorable experience, whether you’re an avid aviation fan or just love a great show. Tens of thousands of spectators attend the Thunder in the Valley Air Show every year! Priced for families and individuals of all ages, this is one show you won’t want to miss – buy your tickets today!

Caboose Days at the Southeastern Railway Museum

Choo Choo! Train lovers will want to check out Caboose Days at the Southeastern Railway Museum. Two fun-filled days of all things cabooses. Temporary tattoos, slide shows, caboose hunt, food and rides for nominal fees.

April 8

Atlanta Streets Alive

The streets of Atlanta will spring to life on Sunday, April 8th as a 4.4-mile stretch of street from Downtown to Lake Claire is opened to people on foot and bike, and closed to motorized traffic.

Indie Craft Experience Spring Festival

Join us for our first market of 2018! This one-day event features 50+ craft & vintage vendors, a great selection of local food vendors, swag bags designed by Monica Alexander for the first 100 attendees, and DJ Zano! At the Yaarab Temple in Midtown.

Through April 8

Spring Break Fun at Stone Mountain Park

Say goodbye to the winter blues and say a big hello to spring at Stone Mountain Park’s kids’ festival, Spring FUN Break. Back by popular demand for 2018, “Dinosaur Explore,” features 20 animatronic dinosaurs representing 14 species. New for Spring FUN Break, All Star Stunt Dogs canine thrill show will delight every member of the family. Making its debut at Spring FUN Break is the 4D film, “The Lost World 4D”. Other Spring FUN Break activities include storytelling, Jurassic Laser Tag, T-REXARAOKE karaoke and meet and greets with the Easter Bunny. A special sneak peek of The Lasershow Spectacular™ in Mountainvision® can be seen March 31-April 7 during Spring Fun Break.

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Through April 15

The Atlanta Fair

This year’s fair has more in store for attendees than ever before, featuring three new rides and a new burrito food option! The new Nemesis 360 is sure to live up to its name as it will hang daredevils at harrowing heights while spinning in inverted circles. Riders can land in the next dimension on Alien Abduction, and Expedition will take explorers on a quest with a mysterious mission! Other fair favorites, including the Towering Ferris Wheel, will be available to guests along with a variety of interactive games and scrumptious foods. Atlanta foodies will not want to miss out on their share of fair snacks, such as cotton candy, elephant ears, candy apples and more!

Through May 6

The Secret World Inside of You at Fernbank

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.

