0 Things to do: Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, Candler Park Festival and more!

May 31- June 3

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

Celebrate the taste of the south at the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, which has events all over Atlanta. Get a bite at one of over 100 tasting tents, take a culinary or beverage class, hit a cocktail party and enjoy live music. Tickets start at $55.

June 1

Georgia Movies in the Park

Outdoor films are back and just in time for the holiday. Bring your family and lawn chairs to Canton for a showing of the movie "Ferdinand" Saturday night.

June 1 - 10

'As You Like It'

'As You Like It' is a romantic comedy of mischievous misunderstandings, pleasing poetry, and hilarious happenings at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse.

June 1 - 2

Candler Park Music and Food Festival

Gov’t Mule headlines 2 days of music and fun in the sun at the Candler Park Music and Food Festival. Along with great music you’ll find food trucks, an artist and craft market and more! Tickets start at $30.

'A Change 'Gon Come'

Sam Cooke was the celebrated singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur responsible for hits like “Chain Gang” and “You Send Me.” A Change ‘Gon Come presents his story and his music at Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center in Decatur.

June 2

Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival

Downtown Alpharetta comes alive for the Alpharetta Brew Moon Festival, an annual beer fest with great food, beer and entertainment. Tickets start at $10.

Whatever Floats Your Boat (A Day on the River)

Take advantage of the free entry to enjoy a fun day on the river at the Whatever Floats Your Boat. The event will allow you to rent a tube, raft or kayak with live music, yard games and food for sale at Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth. You must bring or rent a life jacket to wear and be age 5+ to go on the water.

June 2 - 3

Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo

Explore your personal style, renew your soul, explore a new interest, purchase a great find and more at the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center. Nancy Grace, Kim Fields and more inspiring women headline. Tickets start at $10.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival features the release of hundreds of butterflies (unless it rains), a butterfly encounter, butterfly crafts, face painting, live music, and food trucks at Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell.

Summer Indie Craft Experience

Calling all crafters! The two-day Summer Indie Craft Experience features 150+ craft & vintage vendors,local food vendors, swag bags for the first 250 attendees, the #weloveatl truck, and entertainment at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depo. Tickets are $5 at the door.

