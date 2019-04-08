Things to do: Atlanta Dogwood Festival, FREE events, GA Renaissance Fest, and much more!

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club, Sharecare and the City of Atlanta Parks & Rec. are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Sharecare Heartbeat Festival in Central Park. Take in performances by the ATL Hawks Dancers, Harry the Hawk, face painting, yoga, celeb appearances, health screenings and more!
The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kinds of free workout classes on the weekdays and weekends. From bootcamps, barre, yoga, and more, its a great spot to get some excersice in while enjoying the outdoors.
The annual Georgia Renaissance Festival is great for adults and kids of all ages. Enjoy activities, feast on turkey legs, shop from over 150 artisan craft shoppes, and play like royalty. Ticket prices vary.
An immersive and experiential real-life candyland offers amazing candy portrait paintingsof celebs, animals, and more. Take Intstagram-worthy photos, enjoy tons of candy samples, and so much more! Adults are $28, kids 4-12 $20.
