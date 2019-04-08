  • Things to do: Atlanta Dogwood Festival, FREE events, GA Renaissance Fest, and much more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    FREE EVENTS:

    April 12-14
    Head to Piedmont Park for the 83rd Dogwood Festival. Shop for pottery, paintings, jewelry, delicious food, a kids village with face-painting, and more! Free to attend, some events are ticketed.
     
    April 14:
    The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club, Sharecare and the City of Atlanta Parks & Rec. are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Sharecare Heartbeat Festival in Central Park. Take in performances by the ATL Hawks Dancers, Harry the Hawk, face painting, yoga, celeb appearances, health screenings and more!
    Admission is FREE.
     
    NOW - April 14
    The Atlanta Film Festival offers all kinds of fun events, five of which are FREE to the public.

    The Atlanta BeltLine offers all kinds of free workout classes on the weekdays and weekends. From bootcamps, barre, yoga, and more, its a great spot to get some excersice in while enjoying the outdoors.

     

    Things that cost a few $$:

    April 13 - June 2
    The annual Georgia Renaissance Festival is great for adults and kids of all ages. Enjoy activities, feast on turkey legs, shop from over 150 artisan craft shoppes, and play like royalty. Ticket prices vary.
     
    April 13
    Hit up Historic Fourth Ward Park and tast 50+ wines, beer, and ciders at the Atlanta Spring Wine Fest. Enjoy live music, an air conditioned DJ tent, and much more! Tickets are $60 at the door.
     
    Get your grilled cheese on at the annual Grilled Cheese Fest at Atlantic Station. Enjoy bites of cheesy goodness served up by all your favorite ATL restaurants. General admission is $32.
     
     
    NOW - June 2 
    An immersive and experiential real-life candyland offers amazing candy portrait paintingsof celebs, animals, and more. Take Intstagram-worthy photos, enjoy tons of candy samples, and so much more! Adults are $28, kids 4-12 $20.

