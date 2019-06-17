0
Things to do: ATL Wine Walk, European Masterworks, FREE events, workouts, and more!
FREE EVENTS:
Throughout summer months
Enjoy all kinds of FREE workout classes like yoga, bootcamp, barre, and more over at the Atlanta BeltLine.
June 21
80 tons of sand will hit Ponce De Leon Avenue! There will be kid's activities along the boardwalk area, a rock climbing wall and other exciting games. Admission is FREE.
EVENTS THAT COST A FEW $$:
June 21
This event is open to anyone who wants to hit the streets, whether you’ve got a street bike, a mountain bike, a wheelchair or a good ole cruiser. Bring the family! General admission is $35.
June 22
Walk through the battery, sip some wine, enjoy food vendors, live music, and more at the Atlanta Wine Walk at Live! at The Battery Atlanta. Tickets start at $45.
Atlantic Station hosts the Waikiki Wine Stroll. Enjoy drink specials, food, yard games and more. Tickets are $20 day of event.
Every Friday and Saturday night through August, The Rooftop at Ponce City Market is turning into an adults-only camp. Enjoy camp-themed drinks and cusine, activities, and more. Tickets are $15.
Now through September 1
Don't miss Pocahontas at Serenbe Playhouse. Join us for an authentic take on the story of America’s original heroine. Ticket prices vary.
Now through July 14
The exhibition features masterpieces by Claude Monet, Alfred Sisley, Edgar Degas, Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, and many more. Tickets are $14.50 for ages 6+.
Now through July 28
The immersive candy experience is now extended through July 28th.
Tickets are $20 for kids, $28 for adults.
