0 Things to Do: Athfest, Spring into Summer and The Comedy Get Down

June 9 - July 27

Stone Mountain Summer at the Rock

Summer is the perfect time to explore Stone Mountain Park. Take the fam for some fun at attractions like Dinosaur Explore, Geyser Towers, Skyhike and more. Ride the scenic railroad, climb the mountain and catch a laser show.

Happy opening to the cast and crew of King John! pic.twitter.com/fj8ehDTmtL — Shakespeare Tavern (@shakespearetav) June 16, 2018

June 14 - July 1

'The Life and Death of King John'

A story of murder, betrayal, and religious intolerance at the highest levels of government at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse.

June 15 - 24

'Mamma Mia!'

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! 'Mamma Mia!' combines the timeless tunes of super group ABBA with a sunny, funny tale that unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

All it takes is a bit of pixie dust to fly to Serenbe this summer for an ALL NEW MUSICAL ADVENTURE! Peter Pan is taking to the seas for a voyage the whole family will love! Visit https://t.co/cNFv9zz8ly for tickets! #spPETERPAN #TinkerBell pic.twitter.com/GvuHnrzuNN — Serenbe Playhouse (@OnStageSerenbe) May 9, 2018

June 15 - August 25

'Peter Pan'

'Peter Pan' is a new version of the famous story about Peter, Wendy, pixie dust, and pirates, performed in the forest at Serenbe Playhouse in Chattahoochee Hills. After defeating Captain Hook and taking over his ship, join Peter deep in the forests of Neverland where he lives it up with his band of Lost Boys.

June 22 - 24

ATHENS! We're gearing up for our favorite weekend of music! We'll be headlining the outdoor mainstage THIS SATURDAY night at 9pm for @AthFest ~ Come get rowdy with us ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kAHrW42Klw — Family And Friends (@FamAndPals) June 20, 2018

Athfest Music and Arts Festival

The streets of Athens fill with music during the Athfest Music and Arts Festival. Catch over 100 bands on 2 outdoor stages and over a dozen clubs and music venues.

Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles

It wouldn’t be summer without catching a Braves game. The Braves take on the Baltimore Orioles this weekend with games on Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoon at SunTrust Park.

June 23

The Comedy Get Down

Get ready to laugh. Comedians Cedric ‘The Entertainer,’ Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and George Lopez come together for The Comedy Get Down at the Fox Theatre. Tickets start at $55.

West End Tour of Homes

Take an evening tour through Atlanta’s historic and diverse West End neighborhood during the West End Tour of Homes. Explore 10 beautiful houses on this self-guided tour. Tickets are $25.

Spring Into Summer

Spring Into Summer in Lawrenceville features wellness exhibitors and family activities, plus a 3K glow-in-the-dark walk/run for $10 at 8:30 p.m., followed by a free movie on the lawn at roughly 9 p.m.

June 24

Stand Up for the Hooch

Stand Up for the Hooch is a race that goes 2 and 6 miles on the Chattahoochee River from Morgan Falls Overlook Park in Sandy Springs. Free for spectators.

