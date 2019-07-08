  • Thing to do: Attack of the Killer Tomato Fest, FREE events, and more!

    By: Brittany Tenenbaum

    Updated:

    FREE EVENTS:

     

    Every Wednesday:

    Enjoy an outdoor elevated yoga session compliments of Colony Square, every Wednesday 6-7pm.
     
     
    Things that cost a few $$:
     
    July 13
     

    Get a team together and partake in all kinds of field day games like tug of war, relay races, obstacle courses and more! $56 to pariticipate.

     
     
     
     
    July 14
     
    More than 60 of the South’s top chefs and mixologists, along with dozens of farmers are teaming up to create the tastiest tomato concoctions. All proceeds benefit Georgia Organics. General admission is $75.
     
     

    Now through July 14

    European Masterworks: The Philips Collection

    Check out The High Museum of Art and some of the most iconic paintings and sculptures from The Phillips Collection, America's first museum of modern art. $14.50 for ages 6 and above.

     

     

    Now through October 27

    Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland

    Atlanta Botanical Garden presents the Alice's Wonderland exhibit. Check out the giant White Rabbit scupture that towers at more than 27 feet tall as it floats in an upside down umbrella. Ticket prices vary.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories