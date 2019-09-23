The Roof at Ponce City Market to host 'Neon Nightmare' Halloween bash

ATLANTA - Join The Roof at Ponce City Market as it transforms into a frightful dreamscape for a Halloween rooftop bash on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
This year's theme, Neon Nightmare, will feature spine-chilling entertainers and a neon graveyard inspired by glitch art and ‘80s classic slasher flicks.
In addition to the unique neon landscape perched high above Ponce, guests will be treated to Halloween-inspired cocktails and delicious bites, as well as a full lineup of entertainment. Live DJs will perform at Skyline Park and the Rooftop Terrace, which will host a dance party throughout the night.
Additionally, guests with gameplay wristbands can enjoy the park's popular carnival amusements, including mini golf, boardwalk games stocked with spooky prizes, as well as access to the three-story slide and heege tower.
And what would the ultimate Halloween party be without a costume contest? Whether it's imaginative, wacky or whimsical, let your creative genius flow for a chance to win $1,000 in cash prizes.
Tickets start at $40.
