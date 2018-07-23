T-Pain to perform National Anthem at MLS All-Star Game

ATLANTA - Major League Soccer announced that two-time Grammy Award winner T-Pain will perform the National Anthem at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on Aug. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I am honored to perform the National Anthem to kick off the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target,” T-Pain said. “Thank you to Major League Soccer, the city of Atlanta, and all the fans.”
T-Pain has cemented himself as one of the most influential artists of all time, with more than 60 hit songs and many artists building successful careers inspired by the signature sound that T-Pain helped to create. A resident of Atlanta, T-Pain released his latest album, Oblivion, in November 2017 which consists of features from Blac Youngsta, Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, Wale and more.
Tickets to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game start at $35 and are available through Ticketmaster.com. Click here to view a full schedule of festivities.
