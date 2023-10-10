Stranger Things, Chucky, Yetis fill 10 haunts at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween horrors, monster mayhem and fascinating frights await at one of the country’s top Halloween attractions, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

Halloween Horror Nights is unlike any Halloween attraction in the country. Between the number of haunted attractions, several popular haunt themes, the size of the haunts, number of actors and costuming, it’s a must for any Halloween lover.

Halloween Horror Nights opens at Universal Orlando Resort

Dr. Oddfellow welcomes guests to the Halloween extravaganza at the Florida amusement park. But his minion of creatures foreshadows the fate that awaits guests.

This year’s truly “odd” lineup is sure to spark fear in all guests with 10 eerily immersive haunted houses and five terrifying scare zones that bring to life top icons in horror and chilling original stories. Amid the screams, guests can experience a disturbingly entertaining live show, an all-new Tribute Store, take a bite out of the horror with killer food and beverages, and more.

Fans of Strangers Things will want to visit the haunted house created surrounding the popular Netflix show. Those brave enough to experience the haunt will come face-to-face with otherworldly creatures like demogorgons, demobats, and even Vecna himself within his blood-red Mind Lair in a race against the clock to escape from his deadly curse. Here’s a tip: Get to the park gate early and heafocusd straight to this haunt. It’s one of, if not the most popular haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort. If you don’t do it early, wait until late night.

Movie buffs will land on the set of The Exorcist and experience its ultimate evil before encountering Chucky, the serial killer doll and hope to escape his haunted house before becoming his next victim.

Video game players will entire their own real-life simulation in “The Last of Us. Inspired by Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game, haunt-goers will join a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into a new threat, the Infected.

Haunt reviewers love Universal Monsters: Unmasked. In it, guests must maneuver an underground labyrinth below the streets of Paris filled with iconic characters from the Universal Monsters canon, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man.

YETI: Campground Kills ranks as another fan favorite and was my personal favorite on a recent visit. Experience blood-soaked campgrounds deep in the trenches of mountains where vicious, bloodthirsty yetis have returned with a vengeance. I was in line to experience this haunt when it underwent an actor swap. It was something to see 40-50 Yetis enter the haunt at one time.

Other haunts include Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origin, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, The Darkest Deal and Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.

In between haunted attractions, the park transforms its regular roads into a sea of scare with five sinister scare zones. This enables the park to carry on the Halloween experience throughout an entire visit.

Other experiences on the menu at Halloween Horror Nights is “Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream” a pyro and aerial stunt show that is sure to fire guests up to the beat of metal and electronica. There’s an all-new Tribute Store taking guests back to a 1960s NYC Comic Shop where they step into the pages of their own truly terrifying comic. Don’t miss a monstrous menu of all-new food & beverages, including Bloody Campground Poutine, El Pastor Torta and sour apple pie funnel fries, in addition to returning fan favorites like pizza fries.

Several of the park’s most popular rides are open during Halloween Horror Nights. The rides are relatively short for those since many visitors focus on visiting the haunted attractions.

If you’re going, consider some kind of ticket upgrade for your visit. You’ll want to experience all of the haunts on a visit and some of the ticket upgrades will help you do that. There are a couple of R.I.P. tours that include a guide that will provide priority entry into each house. A Scream Early ticket will give you early access to the park to enjoy rides for a few hours before first access to all of the haunts. Universal offers express passes as well.

If you can’t make it next year, consider going on and scheduling it on your calendar for 2024. The earlier you can visit, in most cases, the shorter the lines will be. Friday and Saturday nights typically are the busiest.

Happy Halloween!

