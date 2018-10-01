Spirits Overtake the Woods behind Fernbank Museum this Halloween

This Halloween, Fernbank Museum of Natural History invites guests to experience the darker mysteries of the forest as ghostly spirits begin to appear in the shadows. This new outdoor experience, Woodland Spirits, will be on view from Sept. 29 through Nov. 11, 2018.
Drawing inspiration from the many enchanted forests in literature and movies, Woodland Spirits is filled with mystery, adventure and uncertainty. Guests will encounter dozens of ghostly visitors who inhabit the shadows and lurk in the far reaches of WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
There’s a mystery to their presence but occasional fragments from abandoned gardens and vacant estates suggest that the spirits of those who once explored these woods before us never left. Guests are encouraged to stay aware, as the apparitions and ethereal spirits could lurk all around – up in the trees, deep in the vistas and even in plain sight.
Woodland Spirits will be on view daily from 10am to 5pm with museum admission and will also be a highlight of several special events:
· Guided Evening Forest Walks for ages 8 and up: Sunday, September 30 and Thursday, October 11 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm
· Fernbank After Dark: Forensics, adult science night on Oct. 12 from 7pm to 11pm.
· Fright Night, adult Halloween Party on Oct. 26 from 7pm to midnight;
· Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat for families: Oct. 27 from 10am to 2pm
· Ghostly Gatherings for all ages: Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 from 6pm to 9pm
· Halloween Discount for costumed guests: Receive 31% off museum admission Oct. 31
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
