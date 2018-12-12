0 Spend New Year's Eve celebrating at Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is the place for New Year’s Eve with exciting festivities across the destination. From rockin’ dance parties with guests’ favorite characters in Universal Studios to the upscale EVE celebration for guests 21 and up at Universal CityWalk and unique events at Universal Orlando’s hotels, there is something for everyone, no matter your celebration style.

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN UNIVERSAL STUDIOS FLORIDA: Universal Studios Florida will host its biggest New Year’s Eve celebration yet – complete with rockin’ party zones at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park, live upbeat music, appearances by some of guests’ favorite characters, party favors, confetti and – of course – pyrotechnics. It’s fun for the entire family and it’s included with theme park admission, or with a Preferred or Premier Annual Pass.

DETAILS

New Year’s Eve at the Music Plaza Stage

Dec. 31 from 6:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Holiday Parade Character Dance Party

Live Band and DJ

Ring in 2019 at Midnight with Pyrotechnics and Confetti

New Year’s Eve in Central Park

Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

All-New Cinematic Celebration

Character Dance Party

Live DJ

Ring in 2019 with Pyrotechnics and a Fountain and Light display

EVE AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK: Ring in 2019 at EVE, Universal CityWalk’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests 21 and up will enjoy signature drinks, feast on unlimited gourmet cuisine, revel in six CityWalk clubs with live bands and DJs - including DJ M-Squared - and rock out on Orlando’s biggest outdoor dance floor. EVE takes place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can save $30 on tickets if they purchase before Dec. 15. For tickets and event details, visit www.CityWalk.com/EVE .

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT’S HOTELS: The party continues at Universal Orlando’s hotels. All six will feature special New Year’s Eve festivities for hotel guests to ring in 2019. See below for details.

LOEWS PORTOFINO BAY HOTEL

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY ON THE PIAZZA: New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run through a midnight toast on the hotel’s Harbor Piazza. The party includes a DJ, face painter and balloonist, in addition to family fun with dancing and children’s crafts. For tickets and details, call 407-503-1200 or visit HarborNights.tix.com .

HARD ROCK HOTEL

NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET: Hard Rock Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Buffet is from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 at The Kitchen restaurant. Buffet includes access to ROCK-in 2019! New Year’s Eve Lobby Party. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

ROCK-IN 2019! NEW YEAR’S EVE LOBBY PARTY: Rock the night away at Hard Rock’s ROCK-in 2019! New Year’s Eve Lobby Party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event’s entertainment will include a DJ, Magic Man, face painter, balloonist and appearances by Universal Orlando characters. Around midnight, enjoy a countdown live from Times Square along with a balloon drop and champagne toast. For tickets and details, call 407-503-2200 or visit bit.ly/ROCK-in2019 .

LOEWS ROYAL PACIFIC RESORT

NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET: Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s New Year’s Eve Buffet will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Islands Dining Room. Guests will enjoy face painters, balloonists, musicians and hula dancers. Buffet includes access to the New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet in the Tahitian Room. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

JAKE’S “BEST OF 2018” BEER DINNER: The highly anticipated Jake’s “Best of 2018” Beer Dinner will return from 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Clipper Room. Dinner tickets include access to the New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet in the Tahitian Room. For tickets and details, call 407-503-3200 or visit JakesBeerDinner.tix.com .

NEW YEAR’S EVE DESSERT BUFFET: The hotel’s New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet will be on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Tahitian Room. Enjoy a DJ, dancing, party favors, champagne toast and balloon drop. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

WANTILAN NEW YEAR’S EVE LUAU: A special New Year’s Eve presentation of the Wantilan Luau will take place on Dec. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. under the hotel’s outdoor Wantilan Pavilion. The evening’s entertainment will include live music, as well as hula and fire dancers. For tickets and details, call 407-503-DINE (3463) or visit WantilanLuau.tix.com .

NEW YEAR’S DAY BREAKFAST BUFFET: Royal Pacific’s New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 1 in Islands Dining Room. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

LOEWS SAPPHIRE FALLS RESORT

NEW YEAR’S EVE BUFFET: Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s New Year’s Eve Buffet will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Amatista Cookhouse. Guests will enjoy appearances by beloved Universal Orlando characters, a face painter and a balloonist. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION: This New Year’s Eve Celebration at the hotel’s Strong Water Tavern begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and goes until 2 a.m. This 21 and up event includes live music, dancing, a champagne toast and balloon drop. For tickets and details, call 407-503-5200 or visit StrongWaterTavern.tix.com .

NEW YEAR’S DAY BREAKFAST BUFFET IN AMATISTA COOKHOUSE: The New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 1. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).

UNIVERSAL’S CABANA BAY BEACH RESORT

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY SPECTACULAR: This Cabana Bay guest-only New Year’s Eve Party Spectacular begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and goes until 12:30 a.m. at the Bayliner Diner. The event will feature a carving dining special, face painters, balloon artists and a midnight balloon drop.

UNIVERSAL’S AVENTURA HOTEL

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN URBAN PANTRY: Universal Orlando’s newest hotel is featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu at its Urban Pantry from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will also be special appearances by Universal Orlando characters in Urban Pantry and the hotel lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information on the menu, call 407-503-DINE (3463).



NEW YEAR’S EVE AT BAR 17 BISTRO: On Dec. 31, Bar 17 Bistro will feature a DJ during the evening, as guests enjoy spectacular views from this rooftop location. Times for entertainment will soon be shared on the Universal Orlando website.

