Spend Friday the 13th with demonic clowns at Netherworld

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Netherworld Haunted House has upped the ante on Friday the 13th this September. It's bringing in some demonic clowns!
Netherworld co-creators Billy Messina and Ben Armstrong will be sending clowns to invade their recently opened Laser Adventure Battle Arena. Prepare yourself, Netherworld's demonic clowns will follow your every move throughout the laser battle. That's right, your worst nightmare has come to life.
Netherworld's post-apocalyptic-themed laser tag arena offers a video game-like experience for those seeking thrills and chills. Featuring advanced laser tag battle rifles and a complex outdoor arena complete with mazes, forts, and other interactive elements designed to challenge players, Friday's battles will be unlike anything anyone has ever experienced before at the Stone Mountain attraction.
To top it off, there will be a full moon Friday the 13th.
This Friday's battles will occur at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Tickets are on sale for $25 per person, and each battle can hold up to 24 participants. Reservations are the only way to guarantee your spot, but walk-up sales will be allowed if space is available. Walk-ups must arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of the session.
As for the haunted house, America's top haunt returns Friday, Sept. 27, with two new bone-chilling themes: Night of the Gorgon and Cold Blooded.
