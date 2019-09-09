Spend a ‘Chocolate-Covered Weekend' in Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden is more than plants and flowers. You can find sculptures, attend concerts and take classes.
And later this month you can be covered in chocolate — not literally, though, as much fun as that might be.
During the garden’s “Chocolate-Covered Weekend,” visitors can indulge in chocolate samples and take part in family activities. You can visit the tree where chocolate begins and learn about the process to make the tasty treat.
Pastry chefs will be in the outdoor kitchen conducting cooking demonstrations and sharing tips.
Chocolate-Covered Weekend will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 21-22. Atlanta Botanical Garden is at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta 30309.
The event is included with the price of admission, and is free for garden members.
While you’re there, be sure to check out “Imaginary Worlds: Alice in Wonderland,” which brings 31 enormous topiary-like sculptures to the Atlanta garden.
» Atlanta Botanical Garden brings the White Rabbit and the Cheshire Cat to Midtown
The White Rabbit is among the sculptures on display at the Atlanta Botanical Garden as part of the new “Imaginary Worlds: Alice in Wonderland” exhibit. CONTRIBUTED: ATLANTA BOTANICAL GARDEN
Photo: For the AJC
The Red Queen’s troops, the Cheshire Cat, a ridiculous chess game, a White Rabbit (and his pocket watch) and yes, Alice, are part of this exhibit, which AJC reporter Bo Emerson previewed in May.
You can see “Imaginary Worlds” 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Oct. 27. For more information, go to atlantabg.org.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
