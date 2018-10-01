Social Mess returns with CarnEvil Halloween bash

ATLANTA - It's back!
A Social Mess is elevating Atlanta’s biggest Halloween party with a new venue and enhanced experience this year.
Halloween Party #9 will take over District, the largest nightclub in Atlanta, on Saturday, October 27, providing more space, better sound, better lighting, and better bartenders for the ultimate night of wicked and wild debauchery. A new tradition begins, but attendees can expect the same legendary madness only A Social Mess can bring with a CarnEVIL theme, multiple areas of entertainment, DJs, oddities, hijinks and the best costumes Atlanta has to offer – all fueled by plenty of adult beverages.
A Social Mess annually throws one of the biggest and wildest Halloween parties in the Atlanta area.
Tickets are available now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/asocialmess/a-social-mess-presents-halloween-party-9-carnevil. Early purchase is recommended as the event often sells out. Prices start at $18; tables are available as well. VIP open bar tickets from 9 p.m. till midnight start at $50. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
