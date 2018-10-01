  • Social Mess returns with CarnEvil Halloween bash

    ATLANTA - It's back!

     

    The company's eighth annual event is Saturday night.

    A Social Mess is elevating Atlanta’s biggest Halloween party with a new venue and enhanced experience this year. 

     

    A Social Mess describes itself as, "A downright full blasted attempt to mess up the social scene in Atlanta. In our humble and itchy opinion, this city needs more!"

    Halloween Party #9 will take over District, the largest nightclub in Atlanta, on Saturday, October 27, providing more space, better sound, better lighting, and better bartenders for the ultimate night of wicked and wild debauchery.  A new tradition begins, but attendees can expect the same legendary madness only A Social Mess can bring with a CarnEVIL theme, multiple areas of entertainment, DJs, oddities, hijinks and the best costumes Atlanta has to offer – all fueled by plenty of adult beverages.  

     

    A Social Mess annually throws one of the biggest and wildest Halloween parties in the Atlanta area.

     

    Such was the case in Buckhead as hundreds of people packed the Buckhead Theatre for A Social Mess' Halloween party.

     

    Tickets are available now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/asocialmess/a-social-mess-presents-halloween-party-9-carnevil.  Early purchase is recommended as the event often sells out.  Prices start at $18; tables are available as well.  VIP open bar tickets from 9 p.m. till midnight start at $50.  Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.  

     

